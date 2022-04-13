JB Capital LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

JB Capital LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. 3,202,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895,629. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

