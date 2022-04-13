JB Capital LLC Has $55.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 505,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 5.5% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $55,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,052,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.63. 654,126 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

