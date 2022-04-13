JB Capital LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Emfo LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in AT&T by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 104,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.35.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 63,328,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,261,141. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

