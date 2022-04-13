JB Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

