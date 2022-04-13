JB Capital LLC Invests $1.46 Million in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $156,000.

NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.59. 4,503,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375,287. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $113.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

