JB Capital LLC Purchases 1,386 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 644,322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after purchasing an additional 327,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.55. 7,783,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,354,063. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $164.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

