JB Capital LLC Sells 20,345 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

JB Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,345 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for 1.1% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JB Capital LLC owned 0.47% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,412 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 378,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 478,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,535. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.