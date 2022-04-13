JB Capital LLC Sells 71 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

JB Capital LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.87. 2,217,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,643. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.70 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.67.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.57.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.