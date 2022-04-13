JB Capital LLC Takes $323,000 Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FBRT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 134,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,006. The company has a market cap of $621.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 202.51 and a current ratio of 202.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -102.90%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

