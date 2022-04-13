JB Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,392,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,724,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 89,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,477,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,980. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.24 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

