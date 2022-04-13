JB Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JB Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.4% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $1,470,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,773,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,076,000 after buying an additional 313,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $86.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,252,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,257,963. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $367.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

