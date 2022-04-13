Jefferies Financial Group Comments on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

Shares of JPM opened at $131.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

