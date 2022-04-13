Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of WAL opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

