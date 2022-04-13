Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AllianceBernstein in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.37.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 132.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

