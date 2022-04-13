Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ally Financial Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,034 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

