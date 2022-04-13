Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for AssetMark Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $143.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMK. Raymond James reduced their price target on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.

NYSE AMK opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $91,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $371,856. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 1,438.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.