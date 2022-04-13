Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SelectQuote, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.16. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 10.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SelectQuote by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SelectQuote by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

