JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Gap Up to $11.90

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $12.24. JetBlue Airways shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 109,097 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

