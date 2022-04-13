JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Price Target to €115.00

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €120.00 ($130.43) to €115.00 ($125.00) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PUMSY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Puma from €108.00 ($117.39) to €90.00 ($97.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Puma from €113.00 ($122.83) to €114.00 ($123.91) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($130.43) to €112.00 ($121.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Puma from €122.00 ($132.61) to €121.00 ($131.52) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUMSY opened at $8.00 on Monday. Puma has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.