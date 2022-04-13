JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €12.00

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($13.59) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($15.98) to €13.40 ($14.57) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.
OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.85.
About Crédit Agricole (Get Rating)
CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crédit Agricole (CRARY)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.