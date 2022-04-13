JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €12.00

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($13.59) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($15.98) to €13.40 ($14.57) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. Analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

