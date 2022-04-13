JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $126.01

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $126.01 and last traded at $129.07, with a volume of 473661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.54.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $374.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 116,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.1% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 208,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after acquiring an additional 57,369 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.6% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 163,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

