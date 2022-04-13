Juggernaut Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $730,650.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00104015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Juggernaut

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

