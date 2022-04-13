JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Hits $9.74 Million

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 1% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $849,839.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.06 or 0.07540658 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,205.43 or 0.99939000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00041600 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.