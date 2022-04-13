Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.65) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.65) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 268.75 ($3.50).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 212.60 ($2.77) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 208.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 234.50. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 165.20 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 300 ($3.91).

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £23,032.86 ($30,014.15). Also, insider Andrew Formica bought 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £1,793.40 ($2,336.98).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.