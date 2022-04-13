Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($101.64) to GBX 4,980 ($64.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,955.55 ($103.67).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 2,369.50 ($30.88) on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,120 ($27.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,097 ($105.51). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,825.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,030.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

