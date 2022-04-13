Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

KMDA stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $250.65 million, a P/E ratio of -112.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

