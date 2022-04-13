Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.16. Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 130,750 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.
Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KAT)
