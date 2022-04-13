Keith Brackpool Purchases 100,000 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) Director Keith Brackpool purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,798,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CDZI stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $99.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cadiz Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $14.69.
Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 171.53% and a negative net margin of 5,540.60%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
About Cadiz (Get Rating)
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadiz (CDZI)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.