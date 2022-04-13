Keith Brackpool Purchases 100,000 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) Director Keith Brackpool purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,798,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDZI stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $99.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cadiz Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 171.53% and a negative net margin of 5,540.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cadiz by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 278.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 1,206.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cadiz by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

