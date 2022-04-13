Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KELTF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 5,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.