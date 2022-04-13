Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,510 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,500,000.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KRNLU remained flat at $$9.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.