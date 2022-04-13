KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

RRC opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.