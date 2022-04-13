KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

KEY opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 79.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

