Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$40.50

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CSFB from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.06.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$33.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$25.41 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.08.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

