Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Shares Down 10.7%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) dropped 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.73 and last traded at $65.73. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $73.62.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kikkoman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average of $73.89.
Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, handy seasoning mixes, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines.
