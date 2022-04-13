Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

KRP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

KRP stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.69. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

