Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.16. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

NYSE KMB opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day moving average of $132.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

