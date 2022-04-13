Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KNBWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirin from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNBWY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 232,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.39. Kirin has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

Kirin ( OTCMKTS:KNBWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirin will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

