Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Makes New $762,000 Investment in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,777 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 65,816 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 341.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 61,460 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,536,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,380,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $35.16. 777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,243. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.61.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NBT Bancorp (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.