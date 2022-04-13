Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after buying an additional 432,685 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.35. 18,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,662. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.54 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.98 and a 200 day moving average of $165.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.