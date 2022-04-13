Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases 387 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,612. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

