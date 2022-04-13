Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,752 ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 31,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.71. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

