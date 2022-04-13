Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,184 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,214,604,000 after buying an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,995,000 after acquiring an additional 60,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $326,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,362,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 983,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.71. 5,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,708. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -126.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.70 and its 200 day moving average is $152.14.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.