Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $207.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,831. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.30. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $145.94 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.