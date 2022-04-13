Komodo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $742,824.00 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $63.45 million and approximately $742,824.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.75 or 0.00368591 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00086358 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00096906 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004575 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006165 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,157,167 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.