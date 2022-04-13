Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) vs. Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Financial Review

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Brigham Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.33 billion 2.60 -$77.84 million ($0.21) -36.29 Brigham Minerals $161.22 million 9.96 $50.28 million $1.11 24.53

Brigham Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kosmos Energy and Brigham Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Brigham Minerals 0 1 3 1 3.00

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $7.65, suggesting a potential upside of 0.39%. Brigham Minerals has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Kosmos Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -5.84% -6.74% -0.58% Brigham Minerals 31.19% 7.55% 6.84%

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Kosmos Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 92,375 net royalty acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 8,595 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 7,909 oil wells and 688 natural gas wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.