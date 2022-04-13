Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 651.4% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of KIROY stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $18.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.5221 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

