Kylin (KYL) 1-Day Volume Tops $335,898.00

Kylin (KYL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Kylin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kylin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kylin has a market capitalization of $17.31 million and $335,898.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Devery (EVE) traded up 87,464,104% against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.30 or 0.02685072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00104074 BTC.

Kylin Profile

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

