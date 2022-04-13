L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.36

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $6.80. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 28,917 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.32 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 5.57%.
About L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)
The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.
