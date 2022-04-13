L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.36

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $6.80. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 28,917 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.32 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 60.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in L.S. Starrett by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in L.S. Starrett during the third quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

