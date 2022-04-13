Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.9% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $306.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $316.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

