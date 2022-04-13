Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $25.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

